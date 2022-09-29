Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,293,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

