Ellevest Inc. Acquires 3,938 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

