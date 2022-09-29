Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.03 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

