Ellevest Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

