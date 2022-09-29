MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 7,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after buying an additional 126,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after buying an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 52,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

