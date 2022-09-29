MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $80,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,689,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.