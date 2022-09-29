MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,577 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.89. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.73 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

