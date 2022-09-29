MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.