MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $217.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.03. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.