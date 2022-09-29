Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 949,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,702 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

