MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $290,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,083,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,237,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.