Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,149,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.