GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KORP. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

