GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,620 John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $45,580.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

HPF stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

