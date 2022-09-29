GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $3,994,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.