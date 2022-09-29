United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $277.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.