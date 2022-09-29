GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 236,502 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0418 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.