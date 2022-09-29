GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,037 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 41,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

STX stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

