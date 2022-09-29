GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 265 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

