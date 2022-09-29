GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $80,000 Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA BIBL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

