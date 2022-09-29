Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 84,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 74,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

EBF stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

