1,041 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

