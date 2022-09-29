GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.