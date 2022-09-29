MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Stake Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 2,456.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $87,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CXH opened at $6.83 on Thursday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

