Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.