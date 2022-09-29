Toews Corp ADV Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Trading Up 1.9 %

CME Group stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.19. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.