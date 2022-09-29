Toews Corp ADV Invests $1.10 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average is $143.66. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $117.04 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

