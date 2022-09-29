Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

