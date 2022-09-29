Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Buffington Mohr McNeal’s 4th Largest Position

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

