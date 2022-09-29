Diversified LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.