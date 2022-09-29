Diversified LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $362.35 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.08.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.