iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 24.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.03 and its 200-day moving average is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

