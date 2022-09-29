Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,189 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 594,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

