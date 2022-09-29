iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $372.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $362.35 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

