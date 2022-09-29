GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $341.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

