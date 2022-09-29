Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

