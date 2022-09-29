GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

FCEF stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

