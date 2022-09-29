GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

