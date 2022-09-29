Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.