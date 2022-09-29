GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 497,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Up 3.9 %
XERS stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
