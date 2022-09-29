GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

