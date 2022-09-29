GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 11,518 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 5,673.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 198.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

