GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 319 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

