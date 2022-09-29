17,290 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 351,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 115,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 102,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

