GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.53. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

