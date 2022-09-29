GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $343,103 and sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pathward Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $33.25 on Thursday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $966.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

