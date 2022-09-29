Brad D. Brian Purchases 50 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Brad D. Brian acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $904.55 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $891.32 and a 12 month high of $1,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,284.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth $400,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cable One by 455.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cable One by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cable One by 128.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

