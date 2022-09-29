GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after buying an additional 350,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

