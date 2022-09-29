Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Decreased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.17 and its 200-day moving average is $175.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

