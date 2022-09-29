GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $133,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $258.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.18 and its 200-day moving average is $273.83. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

